RICHLAND,WA- For most Tri-Cities restaurants Mardi Gras is just another day. But for Ann's Best Creole it is an important day. That is because Ann Lockhart the restaurant's owner is from Louisiana the state in which Mardi Gras began.

For most of her customers her restaurant is the go to place on Mardi Gras because of her authentic Louisiana style soul food. Kyle Cox who is a frequent customer made it his mission to get some food from Ann's because of Mardi Gras.

"It's what I would call Louisiana comfort food the flavor is great it always makes me very happy and very full whenever I come," said Cox.

Ann is grateful for all the support she receives and she says the secret to what makes her food so good is a lot of love.