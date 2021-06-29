City of Richland Pools are opening at 100% capacity for heat advisory

RICHLAND, WA - Richland’s George Prout Pool is now open for 100% capacity (205 attendees) as of Tuesday.

The city says mask restrictions are still in place for those not fully vaccinated when inside the pool house.

According to a social media post by the City of Richland, the Department of Health is allowing flexibility with the COVID protocols for water recreation facilities.

