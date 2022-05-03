RICHLAND, Wash. -
Following recent security concerns, the Richland School District is adding safety measures to school board meetings beginning May 10.
Ty Beaver, Richland School District Public Information Officer, said the community has grown more concerned following hostility at previous meetings. Three board members voted to remove mask mandates at schools in February, which was met with varied community reactions. Since then, they have faced recall efforts and new board motions.
Beaver said security will be present at school board meetings until the community feels safe without it.
