RICHLAND, Wash.-
Richland School Board member Semi Bird is running for Governor of Washington state.
Bird released a campaign video and made the announcement outside the capitol in Olympia on Friday, November, 11. He is running as a Republican.
Bird's tenure on the school board has sometimes been controversial and he came under fire earlier this year for going against statewide mask mandates for schools.
The next Gubernatorial election in Washington is in 2024.
