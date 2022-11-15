Former Richland School Board member Semi Bird announced his bid for Governor of Washington.

RICHLAND, Wash.-

Richland School Board member Semi Bird is running for Governor of Washington state.

Bird released a campaign video and made the announcement outside the capitol in Olympia on Friday, November, 11. He is running as a Republican.

Bird's tenure on the school board has sometimes been controversial and he came under fire earlier this year for going against statewide mask mandates for schools.

In a YouTube video, Semi Bird says, "UNITED WE STAND-TOGETHER WE CAN. It's a NEW DAY in Washington! The people of this state are ready for accountable leadership that brings positive change for all. We are stronger and more effective when we work together as Washingtonians to find solutions with action."

The next Gubernatorial election in Washington is in 2024.