Richland School Board names new superintendent

RICHLAND, WA- Richland School District now has a new superintendent. The school board voted Saturday to hire Mark Davidson.
Davidson is the current superintendent of Medicine Hat Public School Division in Alberta, Canada. That school division has 7,500 students in 20 schools. Davidson has 28 years of educational experience, starting as a middle school teacher then vice-principal.
He holds bachelors and masters degrees from the University of Calgary and is currently pursuing a doctorate through the University of Western Ontario. He also served in the Canadian Armed Forces for 13 years.
The current superintendent Rick Schulte is retiring after seven years at the helm. Davidson is expected to start this summer.
