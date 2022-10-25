RICHLAND, Wash. -
Policy 2360: Race, Culture, and the Curriculum passed with a 4-1 vote during the Richland School Boards meeting Tuesday night.
The policy is the exact policy from the Kennewick School District that was approved in August.
The decision came after hours of discussion, public comment and a few amendments were suggested for the policy. Richland School Board Member Rick Jansons led off the discussion by introducing one of the first amendments to the policy.
Jansons followed his amendment by saying, "this board cares about the students. This policy talks about race, culture and the curriculum but it's really talking about race."
RSB Member Semi Bird says, "When we start talking about what we know to be true think about who you're thinking for. I don't think you're speaking for all colors and I would say there is maybe two people in this room and the two people in this room that would be the color this refers to, supports this. I support it."
The RSB voted 4-1 with just Jill Oldson voting against the new policy.
Some parents after the meeting shared their thoughts with me, both in favor and against the policy.
Concerned Richland School District Parent Irvin Stone, who is in favor of the policy says, "It is an unbiased approach in that it allows the teachers to have the flexibility of teaching without a lot restrictions in just presenting the facts to the kids."
The other concerned Richland School District Parent I spoke with, Elizabeth Vann-Clark, who is against policy 2360 says, "I'm not hearing a policy that's going to actually respect the historical viewpoints of everybody in this community. I'm hearing a policy that's going to lead our teachers and parents into battles against each other about what is factual history and what is indoctrination."
