RICHLAND,WA- The Richland School Board has selected Kennewick-based G2 Commercial Construction to complete the Richland High School Auditorium updating project.

G2 provided the lowest bid of seven contractors. District administrators recommended and the Board approved a construction contract for $7,756,212 for the project, which was within the planned budget.

The renovation was part of the bond approved by voters in February 2017. The project, which will begin this summer and is scheduled to take a year to complete, includes:

· Installation of new seating in a revamped aisle arrangement,

· Stage area improvements

· Modernized electrical and mechanical systems

· New vestibule areas

· Additional restrooms

· Installation of a new roof

· Installation of exterior guardrails

· Installation of two electronic reader boards

G2 previously did renovation work at the district’s Early Learning Center, which is in the former Jefferson Elementary building.

The auditorium will be closed for performances for the entirety of the 2020-21 academic year. Music classrooms in the building will be temporarily relocated.