UPDATE: 7:40 p.m.
All schools in the Richland School District will be under emergency closure February 16. Following the school board's decision to vote out the mask mandate, schools are taking the day to plan how to proceed.
RICHLAND -
The Richland School District is the first district in the area to do away with mask mandates after tonight's school board meeting. The motion passed in a 3-2 vote, according to Jill Oldson, President of the Richland School Board.
The change is effective immediately.
Oldson opposed the motion, stating that getting rid of the mandate now is like breaking your ankle right before the end of a marathon. She hopes that the board members that supported the motion are held responsible, rather than the district as a whole. According to Jill, when the district is held responsible, it negatively affects the students.
