OLYMPIA, Wash.-The Richland School District has agreed to buy a 10-acre parcel of land near Tapteal Elementary in West Richland.
The Washington Department of Natural Resources had been managing the parcel north of Tapteal along 62nd Ave for agricultural purposes and on Tuesday, September 4, the State Board of Natural Resources approved the transfer to the RSD.
"We are excited for the future development opportunities this parcel of land provides the Richland School District, allowing us to continue to build spaces for our students to grow academically,” said Richland School District Executive Director of Operations Richard Krasner.
According to the DNR the 10-acres lacked water rights and as development grew up around it the DNR decided that agriculture was no longer the best use of the land and agreed to sell it to the RSD at the fair market value of $961,000.
The 10-acres were originally given to Washington by Congress upon being granted statehood according to DNR's announcement of the sale, since then the land has supported the Common School Trust, which funds K-12 school construction statewide.
“This transaction demonstrates that the Department of Natural Resources supports public education in Washington state in many ways, and I am proud that this transaction will have an impact locally and allow us to purchase lands that will better serve our schools across the state,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz.
The money from the sale of the 10-acres will be used to purchase replacement property elsewhere in the state that is better suited for long-term management to support school construction according to the DNR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.