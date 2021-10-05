RICHALND, WA - Following the tragic death of Richard Lenhart, who was stabbed at Longfellow Elementary in Pasco, the Richland School District bus drivers are using placards with the #4 with a yellow line on their school buses to honor the memory of Lenhart.

"They are in memory of Pasco school bus driver Richard Lenhart who drove Route #4 which serves Longfellow Elementary," wrote the Richland School District in a Social media post. "Transportation staff also plan to participate in a bus parade on Oct. 9 in Pasco honoring Lenhart's memory. RSD stands with the PSD community."

Pasco Elementary schools also honored Richard Lenhart by posting signs to thank their bus drivers, take a look: