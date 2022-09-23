Richland School District hosts 'Take Strides TC' suicide prevention walk

RICHLAND, Wash. - The Richland School District is holding a "Take Strides TC" Suicide Prevention Walk at Fran Rish Stadium on September 28 to raise awareness about teen suicide and help prevent it in the community. High school students in RSD will attend the walk to remember lives lost.
Attendees will walk from Fran Rish Stadium to the HAPO Community Stage at John Dam Plaza. At the plaza, attendees will hear from speakers, get to check out vendors and more. The walk is free to attend for everyone.
The event ends with a walk back to the stadium. Participants are encouraged to share the event on social media using #TakeStridesTC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.