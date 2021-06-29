Richland School District is opening 3 schools for cooling stations in West Richland

RICHLAND, WA - Richland School District opening the cafeterias at three of the district’s West Richland schools to serve as cooling centers as extremely hot temperatures continue to impact the community.

Tapteal Elementary, Enterprise Middle School and Leona Libby Middle School will be open for community members to come in to take a break from the heat from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Tuesday, June 29 through Friday, July 2 at least.

Lunchroom tables will be set up for visitors to sit at and there will be access to water fountains.  

Families living in the city of Richland have several options for cooling centers offered by the city government, including:

  • Richland Community Center (500 Amon Park Drive), Monday/Wednesday/Friday
  • 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Tuesday/Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Richland Public Library (955 Northgate Drive), Monday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Richland City Hall (625 Swift Blvd.), 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • George Prout Pool (1005 Swift Blvd.), Lap Swim 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., Open swim sessions: 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Be aware that the pool is currently operating at 50% capacity. Space is based on a first-come, first-serve basis.
  • Badger Mountain Community Park Splash Pad (350 Keene Rd.), Monday – Sunday 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

