RICHLAND, WA - Richland students have no more lunch debt, the Richland School District announced in a Facebook post Monday.

The lunch debts were paid off from overwhelming support for the Super Hero Fund.

The restaurant Tumbleweeds also made a big difference with their "Cafeteria burrito", where a portion of proceeds went to pay off the debt.

The school district also thanks those who contributed over the weekend, which helped clear all middle and high school students' lunch debts as well.