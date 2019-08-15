Richland School District receives more than $43,000 to support students

RICHLAND, WA – Student activities, athletics and other needs will get a boost from a $43,275.10 donation thanks to Gesa Credit Union and the community.

Richland School District received the most money from Gesa’s Co-Branded Debit Card Program of any participating school district. The annual contribution from Gesa is determined by how many times the credit union’s Richland High School- or Hanford High School-branded debit cards are used.

The program also supports the credit union’s branches at Richland and Hanford high schools, which give students the opportunity to build their financial literacy. The branches are operated and managed by students trained by Gesa staff.

Gesa customers may request the branded cards at no charge and there is no fee for their use.