The Richland School District Board is in the process of making changes to its district policy because of concerns that teachers are sharing their political opinions in the classroom.

The Richland school board passed Race, Culture, and the Curriculum by a 4-1 vote.

The RSD school board is discussing making changes to the current Washington State School Directors Association (WSSDA) policy 2331, titled: Controversial Issues.

The school board is working to define what controversial topics are. Things like, what is age-appropriate, what they learn in class, and how teachers should avoid political bias.

Right now the board defines controversial issues as topics that are not included in the district-approved curricula, or topics that have to do with values, beliefs, and lifestyles, and can divide opinion between individuals, communities, and wider society.

The policy goes on to say that students have a right to study under teachers in situations free from prejudice and political bias.

"Controversial issues are defined as any issues not included in the current district approved curricula or and have been discussed in the local newspaper with opposing viewpoints within the last three years," said Byrd.

Rick Jansons says he likes the current policy and says incidents are rare and parents can reach out to teachers, principals, and further if needed. The process has been working and trusts the principal's judgment, according to RSD board meeting notes.

After further discussion and debate from November's meeting, the board voted and the changes were not adopted after a split vote.

RSD President Kari Williams drafted and recommended the new language of the revised policy in the December school board meeting.

Williams omitted the part "opposing viewpoints" from the previously proposed policy change.

The board voted on this and the change passed with a 3 to 2 vote at the first reading.

In November the RSD received a letter from the ACLU of Washington calling Byrd's proposed changes "overly vague" saying it could result in viewpoint discrimination.

Janson said he didn't want to be a test case for an ACLU challenge.