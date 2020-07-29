RICHLAND, WA - Richland School District will begin the 2020-21 school year in a fully online format due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities and upon the recommendation of local public health authorities.

District and school administrators will now work to prepare for the first day of instruction scheduled for Sept. 1, including training for teachers, distribution of learning materials to students and providing support to families.

The Richland School Board decided on the online start to the school year online based on the recommendation of Benton-Franklin Health District to not open schools to in-person instruction at this time.

The Board, with guidance from state education and public health authorities, will establish a metric to assess when it will be safe for in-person instruction to resume in schools. Board members will review community conditions regarding COVID-19 at each regular meeting going forward so students may be brought back into schools at the earliest opportunity.

More information on the district’s return to school planning can be found at the following:

