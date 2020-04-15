RICHLAND, WA — Richland and Hanford high schools are participating in the #BeTheLight movement to celebrate this year’s senior class.
Lights at Fran Rish Stadium, the baseball fields at Richland High, softball fields at Hanford High and soccer fields at both schools will be lit this Friday, April 17 at 8:20 p.m.
The event is for drive-by viewing only. Entrances to school sites and stadiums will be blocked and school administrators will be discouraging any gatherings on grounds.
Community members who do drive-by the fields are invited to share ther photos online by tagging them with #BeTheLightWA.