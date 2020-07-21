RICHLAND, WA - The Richland School Board will have a series of virtual town hall meetings July 21-23 for community members to provide live input on proposed models for reopening schools for the 2020-21 school year.

All meetings will be conducted through the web-based Zoom video-conferencing platform and will be roughly one hour long. A board member and district administrator will lead each meeting.

Attendees will have the opportunity to make spoken comments and participate in polling on the reopening models for schools and other learning options for families, such as parent-directed homeschooling through Three Rivers HomeLink or fully online teacher-directed learning through the new Richland Virtual School.

- View Details Of The School Reopening Models: bit.ly/2Cd8916

- Learn About Three Rivers HomeLink: bit.ly/390eWqZ

- Learn About Richland Virtual School: bit.ly/2OyNLKl

- View FAQ On RSD Return To School: bit.ly/2ZxfGRf

MEETING SCHEDULE & FOCUS

Tuesday, July 21

6:30 p.m., Elementary Schools (grades K – 5) (https://rsd400.zoom.us/j/96760117096)

Wednesday, July 22

6:30 p.m.Secondary Schools (grades 6 – 12) (https://rsd400.zoom.us/j/97083470219)

Thursday, July 23

6:30 p.m., Special Education & Students on IEPs (https://rsd400.zoom.us/j/94921751739)