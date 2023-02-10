RICHLAND, Wash.-
Richland is currently seeking input from residents through a survey to help identify the community's transportation safety concerns.
The survey is open through March 10. and can be completed online.
The City of Richland will use the input from the survey to help develop a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan (CSAP) to guide future transportation safety improvements according to a Richland press release.
Richland currently has a 2022 Local Road Safety Plan (LRSP) adopted by the City Council in 2022 to reduce fatal and serious injury crashes.
According to today's press release the current LRSP requires completion of a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan (CSAP) in order for the city to be eligible for a "Safe Streets and Roads for All" grant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.