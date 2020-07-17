RICHLAND, WA - The City of Richland has openings on six (6) of its boards, commissions or committees; Americans with Disabilities Act Citizens Review Committee, Economic Development Committee, Library Board, Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, Personnel Committee, and Utility Advisory Committee. Meeting dates and times vary.

This is a great opportunity to learn how your city operates and to help shape its future. For further details on these positions or to apply, visit www.ci.richland.wa.us/bccvacancies and scroll through the Current Vacancies page or call the City Clerk’s office, 942-7389.

Application packets will be received July 24, 2020 through August 12, 2020.

**Below is a brief description of each board, commission or committee**

Americans with Disabilities Act Citizens Review Committee

Created in response to federal legislation to provide fundamental due process for persons aggrieved by the implementation and/or administration of the Americans with Disabilities Act as it applies to the policies, procedures, equipment and property of the City of Richland.

Economic Development Committee

Formulates economic goals, strategies and policies for the City in a structured framework providing both time and measurement criteria, and assesses existing economic development policies for the purpose of recommending modifications, as may be appropriate, to assure achievement of economic goals approved by City Council.

Library Board

Establishes basic policies for the operation of the Richland Public Library, which includes budgetary planning to provide library services to the community. The Library Trustees have the powers and duties provided under the Revised Code of Washington (RCW).

Lodging Tax Advisory Committee

Reviews grant applications and makes recommendations to City Council regarding allocation of local lodging tax funds, and reviews and comments on any proposed imposition of lodging tax, increase in the rate of lodging tax, repeal of an exemption from lodging tax, or change in the use of revenue received from lodging tax.

Personnel Committee

Monitors the administration and grading of competitive examinations and hears appeals on any disciplinary action resulting in suspension, demotion, reduction in pay or termination, any alleged violation of the established personnel plan related specifically to hiring or promotional opportunities, and any challenge to the reasonableness of the appointing authority’s actions related to a reduction in force.

Utility Advisory Committee

Serves as an advisory body to the City Council relative to policy and planning for the managing, financing and operation of the utilities owned and operated by the City of Richland. Upon authorization, the UAC conducts surveys, analyses, studies and reports relating to City-owned utilities. The UAC also advises Council on all matters relating to utility system expansion, extension, additions and betterment; the incurring of indebtedness for or by City-owned utilities and the issuance of utility bonds; rates and charges for utility services; and policies related to utilities not owned by the City.