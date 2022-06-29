RICHLAND, WA - The City of Richland has two open positions for the Richland Arts Commission.
Candidates who are chosen will serve on an advisory committee to the City Council to provide recommendations on artistic endeavors for the City.
This committee meets with the public with art concerns and ideas, encourages donations, grants, and other support with public/private partnerships, and explores and promotes art-related projects.
The Richland Arts Commission will have long-range art planning, review and make recommendations.
Applicants must be Richland residents and have experience or a strong desire to be involved in the arts.
For more information or to apply, visit www.ci.richland.wa.us/bcc and scroll to Current Vacancies or call the City Clerk’s office,(509) 942-7388.
This position will be open until filled.
