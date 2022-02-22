RICHLAND - One man is in stable condition and recovering from a gunshot wound this morning after a shooting in Richland last night.
The shooting happened at at 9:45 p.m. at the Woodspring Suites on Tapteal Dr.
Police arrived on scene and had found that both the shooter and the person shot left the parking lot of the hotel.
RPD says the man who was shot was located at a local hospital, but they don't know the location of the shooter.
Richland Police say the man went into surgery for his wounds and he is in stable condition.
RPD says this is an isolated incident and if anyone has any information about the shooting should call Richland police at 509-942-7340.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
