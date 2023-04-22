RICHLAND, Wash.- According to Richland Police Department, around 8:45 p.m. Friday night officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Apollo Blvd and Mercury Dr. When officers arrived, they say they found the 27-year-old victim had already been transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
RPD closed the road for a few hours so detectives could investigate the scene. RPD says a suspect was arrested early this morning with help from Sunnyside Police Department, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Toppenish Police Department.
This investigation is still ongoing, but police say it doesn’t appear to be a random shooting and could possibly be connected to narcotics. Police ask anyone with information about what happened to contact Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333.
