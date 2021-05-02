RICHLAND, WA-
Jeannette Taylor Skatepark in Richland appeared on the list of the 21 Best Skateparks in Washington on the Skate The States Website.
The skatepark boasts more than 22,000 square feet of bowls, half pipes, ramps, and rails. Since 2004, the park has been serving skaters, bikers, and scooter riders. It was built in a three-phase process to make it a place anyone was welcome to skate.
Jason Janosky is a park ranger with Richland Parks and Recreation.
"I'd come here and talk to the skaters. We'd have meetings and get their feedback on what they wanted. So that's pretty awesome. I mean, it's designed for them," said Janosky.
There's a little something for everyone, including eleven-year-old Talon Andring and his six-year-old brother Rykker.
"I get to exercise I get to have fun, meet new people and then just get good at scootering," said Andring. "I feel like it's just so fun out here."
"It's designed for users of all ages--like five to 55 I've seen out there. It's got different elements depending on what your skill level is," said Janosky.
Talon and Rykker have been coming to the skate park two or three days a week, for the past few months. Talon tells me he hopes to someday go pro, but in the meantime, he'll be practicing doing what he loves.
"Anything that involves scootering skating or biking," said Andring.
Jeannette Taylor Skatepark welcomes people of all ages and skill levels to skate.
"We've got little kids, teenagers, adults. We've got everybody. I think everyone feels welcome," said Janosky.