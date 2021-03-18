RICHLAND, WA - The City of Richland and Mercy Corps Northwest along with the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce are spreading the word about grants for small businesses in Richland.
Mercy Corps Northwest has partnered with the City of Richland to distribute grants to businesses facing financial hardship due to the closures and quarantine resulting from COVID-19. Mercy Corps Northwest, a non-profit organization that supports small businesses throughout the Pacific Northwest, partnered with both Washington and Oregon to provide $4.5 million for their grant programs. Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is also helping spread the word to both Spanish and English-speaking business owners.
To apply, here are the requirements for your business to qualify:
1. You must have your business in Richland.
2. Have 5 employees or less including the owner.
3. Demonstrate a decline in revenue due to COVID-19.
4. Have a business license from the City of Richland.
5. Must be operating under a Washington state license on or before March 1, 2019.
6. Must have a social security number (SSN) or employer identification number (EIN).
Grants can be awarded up to $7,500. You may receive less depending on how they review your income. In addition, Lyft and Uber drivers, food truck employees, child care providers, and more are eligible to apply. The deadline to apply is March 26.
Call the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce if you need help with your application at 509-542-0933. Or call Emilio Cantu-Gil with the Mercy Corps Northwest at 503-896-5469. Click here to complete the application. For more information on this grant, you can visit the City of Richland's website.