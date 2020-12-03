Richland student awarded Northwestern Mutual’s childhood cancer sibling scholarship

RICHLAND,WA – The costly treatment associated with childhood cancer can lead to long-term financial challenges, including questions of how to afford higher education.
Northwestern Mutual is committed to helping children and families affected by this disease achieve their college dreams. As part of these efforts, Richland resident Sarah McKenna has been selected as a 2020 recipient through the company’s Childhood Cancer Sibling Scholarship program.
The scholarship program was developed to alleviate the financial strain on families that often results from expensive cancer treatments by helping fund school tuition and fees. Forty-three students, the largest cohort to date, have each been awarded a $5,000 renewable scholarship (for a total of $10,000) through this year’s program.
Sarah’s brother, William, was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma when they were both children. Through her brother’s journey, Sarah witnessed the importance of medicine, which inspired her to contribute to the field. Sarah created her own nonprofit organization to sell a dry-mix cookie product to support cancer research in honor of her brother and the many others impacted by pediatric cancer. The proceeds were donated to Seattle Children’s Hospital pediatric cancer research unit. Sarah is a currently a student at Pepperdine University, pursuing a degree in biology.
“Starting this nonprofit was my way of overcoming what I once thought was untreatable pain. The product I created was sold to a widespread community, funneling their funds back to the hospitals and research centers that provide our loved ones stability,” said Sarah McKenna. “I hope that my contribution will inspire others to give back in their own ways, as the physicians and my brother inspired me.”
Since 2012, Northwestern Mutual’s Childhood Cancer Program has focused on advancing childhood cancer research, providing family and patient support and serving as a resource to families managing the long-term effects of cancer treatment. With the support of Northwestern Mutual employees and financial advisors nationwide, the company has contributed more than $30 million and funded over 400,000 hours of research through the program.
- Applications for the 2021 scholarship program are open now through Feb. 1, 2021. Selection results are expected by May 2021. To learn more and apply, visit: https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/nmsurvivors/
