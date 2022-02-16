Richland high school

Richland High School (https://richland.rsd.edu/).

RICHLAND - 

Three years ago, John Bittinger was a science teacher at Richland High School. At least, he was until he was accused of molesting students.

At his recent arraignment, he pleaded not guilty to two counts of third-degree child molestation. He is due back in court next month, according to court documents. A trial is set to start May 2. 

