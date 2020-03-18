RICHLAND, WA - Effective Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 1:00 pm, the City of Richland will temporarily suspend public access to Richland City Hall (625 Swift Blvd.). While City Hall will be closed to the public, City services will continue. We appreciate citizens recognizing the importance to protect the public and our employees in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The City continues to provide services to our residents and businesses. Business will be conducted primarily over the telephone and via e-mail. In limited situations, in-person appointments may be scheduled, but only if deemed necessary and strict adherence to social distancing requirements can be met. City staff is committed to ensuring customers experience minimal impacts with this temporary suspension of public access to our business offices.
Residents are strongly encouraged to place utility payments in the drop box located on the southwest side of the building. Payments and requests for service can also be made online or over the phone at www.ci.richland.wa.us/myutilities or (509) 942-1104. Business licensing services are available on-line by visiting www.ci.richland.wa.us/businesslicensing.