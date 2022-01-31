KENNEWICK – Kennewick Police Officers arrested 25-year-old Jordyn Richardson before 5 this morning on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle report around Metaline Place and Keller Street. The vehicle was then identified as one stolen Jan. 18 in Richland. Officers saw the only person inside start to nod off. He had left narcotics out that the officers also observed.
Richardson was then detained, interviewed and subsequently arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. While cuffing him, they became aware of a handgun in his possession.
Officers apprehended the gun. It was discovered that Richardson had been convicted of a felony and could not possess firearms. The handgun had been stolen in Richland as well, in another incident.
He was booked into Benton County Jail with a narcotics referral issued.
