RICHLAND, Wash.-
The Heart Safe Richland Initiative and Richland Fire and Emergency Services are bringing the first 27/7 publicly accessible Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to the community.
The Save Station will be placed in a cabinet off of Lee Blvd in Howard Amon Park.
City Officials and staff will unveil the AED on Thursday, September, 29, at 11 a.m. The public is invited to learn how the equipment works.
The AED is equipped with a battery-operated monitoring device that will provide round-the-clock monitoring to ensure it's ready to be used at any time. The AED will also be equipped with GPS tracking and hands free two-way communication capabilities.
Find Save Station information and instructional videos here.
