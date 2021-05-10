Richland Virtual School has a new name and expands across the state

RICHLAND, WA - Richland Virtual School is now Pacific Crest Online Academy and will have enhanced offerings and be open to middle and high school students across Washington state beginning in the 2021-22 school year.
The Richland School Board recently approved the academy’s new name after students, families and staff weighed in with their top choices. Shortly before that, state education officials accepted the academy’s application to be a multi-district online academy for grades 6-12, which removes enrollment caps on students in those grades enrolling from outside the district.
Those interested in learning about Pacific Crest Online can attend an online information session via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on May 13 or request to speak with a staff member or even the family of a current student to hear their experience. Details are available at pacificcrestonline.rsd.edu.
“Our students, families and staff have worked hard during this inaugural school year to build an engaging, collaborative and welcoming learning environment,” says Principal Andre Hargunani. “We’re excited to start this next chapter of our school’s adventure and have more to join us for the ride.”
The fully-online and teacher-directed K-12 academy launched at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. While initially aimed at providing a fully online learning option for families who did not want their children to attend school in-person for the full school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, district leaders had long looked for an opportunity to launch a dedicated online learning experience.
Pacific Crest’s first year required a lot of trailblazing and partnerships with families as well as school staff working in other schools across the district to meet the needs of students. Despite those challenges, enrollment has steadily stayed above 500 students through the 2020-21 school year and many families have already signed up to return for the next school year.
Going forward, the academy will be increasingly self-contained and offer more to students and families, including:
- Multiple secondary class offerings, including AP and Honors courses
- Clubs, activities and other social activities
- Monthly progress reports
- Streamlined online learning platforms
District and school leaders say that more enhancements are in the works, including the possibility of becoming a multi-district online academy for the elementary grades. The past year has demonstrated that online learning must be a part of our community’s educational future.
“We want every student be successful, and that includes providing multiple pathways for success, whether that’s attending a brick-and-mortar classroom or a digital one,” says Dr. Jesse Buchholz, Director of Instructional Technology.