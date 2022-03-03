Richland Walmart remodel complete

RICHLAND, Wash., —
The Walmart on Duportail in Richland is almost ready to show the public its new remodel, with department changes, focus on sight and navigation and COVID-19 protection measures.
“We can’t wait for customers to see our newly-remodeled Supercenter,” said Washington Walmart Communications Director, Lauren Willis. “Walmart is continuously investing in new ways to make shopping easier.”
Walmart outlined multiple changes that customers will see from the remodel. New coolers will be near the front of the store offering grab-and-go options. The paint, flooring and signs throughout the store are new as well, with the intent of better sight and easier navigation for customers.
Additionally, the beer and wine selections have been expanded.
They’re also offering expanded pickup options, including SNAP coverage. Delivery options and pickup are both now contact-free. If you are in a pinch, they also added an express delivery option, where deliveries can be made in under two hours.
