RICHLAND, Wash.-
Laura Hester is the new Parks and Public Facilities Director for the City of Richland.
Hester has over 20 years of parks and recreation experience, most recently serving as Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Director in Sahuarita, Arizona and began in Richland on January 3.
“We are excited to welcome Laura and her family to Richland. We look forward to working with her on new recreational programming and continued enhancement of city assets and facilities,” said Joe Schiessl, Deputy City Manager.
According to a City of Richland press release Hester was chosen after a nationwide search and after six candidates were interviewed.
She is a certified Parks and Recreation Professional and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Parks and Recreation and Therapeutic Recreation Therapy from the University of Utah.
“Her passion and education in recreation and parks management will only benefit our popular park system," said Shiessl.
