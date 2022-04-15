RICHLAND, Wash. —
The city of Richland won a Complete Streets Award after being nominated by the Washington state Department of Transportation for recent street infrastructure improvements. Richland’s complete street policy is designed to be safe for all users, with features like shared use paths, streetscaping, bicycle lanes, pedestrian signals, traffic signals and other traffic devices.
The Complete Streets Award includes a $450,000 grant for building sidewalks, pedestrian crossing and holding a traffic speed study across the city.
