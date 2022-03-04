BENTON COUNTY —
A 41-year-old Richland woman was charged with driving under the influence after a single-vehicle collision last night.
Around 7:45 p.m., Sarah Goedhart was driving eastbound in a white Chevy Silverado on SR 224. Just a mile west of West Richland city limits, near milepost four, Goedhart struck an embankment. She continued straight when approaching a curve, causing the collision.
WSP reports Goedhart was not wearing her seatbelt. She was injured and taken to Kadlec. WSP said her vehicle had reportable damage.
The cause for the collision has been labeled as DUI.
