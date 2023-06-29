RICHLAND, Wash.- Jimia Rae Cain, Age 52, has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for Fraudulently receiving $337,267 in COVID-19 relief funds.
Cain obtained these funds through two programs intended to help small businesses.
The Economic Injury Disaster Loan gave loans to small businesses during the pandemic.
And the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program gave small business owners fund to help pay wages to their staff during the pandemic.
“COVID-19 relief programs were designed to lift up our community during crisis, and because of the number of people and businesses that requested funding, deserving small businesses were not able to obtain desperately needed funding,” said U.S. Attorney Waldref.
In 2022 U.S. Attorney Waldref created the COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force intended to aggressively investigate and prosecute fraud relating to COVID-19 Relief funds.
According to court documents Cain created a fake business called Americore Construction. According to court documents she created false tax forms and payroll documentation to falsely prove her need for relief funding.
Americore Construction was not an active business and never had any employees.
Cain was sentanced to a 15 month prison sentence. She will also have 3 years of federal supervision after release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.