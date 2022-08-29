Richland's Eleventh Elementary School Holds Ribbon Cutting.

West Richland, Wash. - Desert Sky Elementary held its ribbon cutting ceremony as part of their first day of school - ever - from 3 to 3:15 p.m. on August 29th. Students and families also had the opportunity to visit with faculty, including the Principal and tour classrooms of the new facility.
The building at 2100 West Sunshine Avenue - now officially called Desert Sky Elementary - first opened in 2019, first serving students of Tapteal Elementary and later Badger Mountain while those schools underwent construction.
Principal Nicole “Nicki” Blake took over as Desert Sky’s first principal in the spring of 2022 and she and the school’s leadership team have since prepared to welcome the school’s own students.
Design West Architects designed the $23M building, built by Chervenell Construction. The funding came from a bond approved by RSD voters in 2017 along with state matching dollars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.