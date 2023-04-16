Richland's Emerald of Siam organizes march to next city council meeting

RICHLAND, Wash. – The Emerald of Siam is organizing a march to the upcoming city council meeting, according to a Facebook post.
The march comes after a kid-friendly Easter drag show drew backlash and support for the restaurant.
During the last Richland City Council meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Theresa Richardson said she had received many calls about the drag show, saying that she was ‘sad’ that the event was happening on Easter Sunday and recommended that people opposed to the event send a ‘polite note’ to the restaurant.
The restaurant's general manager, Tim Thornton, told KNDU’s Dan Hanson that the notes were not polite.
The morning of the drag show, the Emerald of Siam was vandalized with anti-trans posters and had protestors at its doors during the event. Days later, they also received threats by mail.
The Mayor Pro Tem told Hanson that she has also received harassing emails and phone calls and just wants peace.
“I suggested a polite note. In no way is that expressing hate speech,” said Richardson.
According to the flyer shared by the restaurant, those wishing to support are asked to meet in front of the restaurant at 5 p.m, and marchers will walk peacefully to the city council meeting, which starts at 6 p.m.
