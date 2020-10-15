RICHLAND, WA - Bring your family to an old-fashioned movie experience. Movie will be on a 10' by 20' LED screen and audio sent directly to your vehicle's car audio via a radio transmitter.
- Tickets must be purchased online. No in-person sales.
- Each showing is $5 per carload. Includes one (1) bag of kettle corn.
- All participants must remain inside their vehicles at all times, EXCEPT IN AN EMERENCY or to use the restroom.
- Participants may sit in bed of pickup truck during movie.
- There will be no entry on foot or on any sort of bicycle, including scooters, motorcycles or other non-enclosed modes of transport. RV's, campers, buses and trailers are not allowed. If you leave once the movie starts, there is no re-entry.
- Vehicles will be parked a minimum of 10 feet apart. Participants are required to wear a face covering when interacting with event staff or if they leave their vehicle to use the restroom.
- Concessions are not available. Bring your own drinks and snacks (No alcohol permitted).
- Restrooms will be available but at a limited capacity. We recommend using the restroom before participants arrive.
- Social distancing rules apply. City staff will be roving the event to monitor attendees and educate on social distancing guidelines.
- Speed limit is 5mph.
- Gates open one (1) hour prior to the start of the movie.
- Please bring valid form of ID & movie receipt (either printed or digitally). Name & receipt will be verified at the entrance.
- This type of event has been approved by the Governor's office and Benton Franklin Health Department.
- Rules & Policies