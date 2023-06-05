RICHLAND, Wash.- Paws-abilities Place at the West Dog Park will close for maintenance starting on Tuesday, June 6.
Richland Parks and Recreation will be restoring the turf at West Dog Park during this time. The east large dog park will be open only Friday through Monday to allow the turf time to recover.
On Tuesdays through Thursdays, nearby dog parks will be open to visitors including:
- Badger Mountain Park, 550 Keene Road
- Hills West Park, 130 Pinion Wood Court
- Chaparral Park, 130 Timmerman Drive.
