RICHLAND, Wash.-
The 7th Annual Winter Wonderland and Hapo Festival of Lights kicks-off on Friday, December 2 in John Dam Plaza.
Nonstop Local's Tracci Dial will emcee the event, which starts at 5 p.m., with the official countdown and lighting at 6 p.m.
There will be live music, a lighted vehicle parade, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand.
The Hanford High Choir and Richland High Band and Drumline will perform.
Free cocoa and kettle corn will be available (while supplies last).
After the lighting everyone is encouraged to visit Howard Amon Park from 6-8:30 p.m. for light displays, the boat parade, and a fireworks show.
