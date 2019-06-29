"Ride for Freedom" Motorcycle Rally Raises Awareness on Sex Trafficking

KENNEWICK, WA - Early this morning, a group of motorcycle riders from The Garden church in Kennewick hosted "Ride for Freedom," a rally in which they teamed up with a local organization to ride to Heppner, Oregon while making stops along the way to discuss the realities of sex trafficking throughout the mid-Columbia region.

The organization, Mirror Ministries, is a non-profit dedicated to helping sex-trafficking victims and raising awareness about the issue's impact on our community. According to their website, a study reported there are more than 200 underage girls trafficked at any given day here in the Tri Cities. Mirror Ministries defines "trafficking" as "the use of force, fraud or coercion to compel another human into service, including commercial sex."

"The motorcycle community is pretty tight knit. It doesn't really matter what you ride or anything like that. We all share a common brother and sisterhood. It's a dangerous hobby but it's also a fun one," event organizer Neal Miller said.

Everyone who joined the rally helped raised money for the non-profit by registering to ride. That money will go toward building the first safe house in Washington state dedicated to housing underage victims of trafficking.

"I'm fighting for the cause. There's so many individuals. We're ranging anywhere from six-years-old to 62 years old that have been trafficked. Yes, 62. They're bound, they're chained, and it's time to break those chains," Mirror Ministries advocate Murphy said.

The house will include six rooms and a school that will allow residents to continue their education.

Riders say this is their first rally, but definitely won't be their last.

To learn more about sex trafficking in our community, and to support Mirror Ministries mission, you can visit their website here.