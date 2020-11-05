Ride or Drive to the TOY DROP 2020, November 8th

YAKIMA, WA - Although this year looks a bit different, the JOY must go on! Toy Drop 2020 is on the way to benefit Yakima Toys for Tots, The Salvation Army and YWCA Yakima.
Ride in on your motorcycle or drive your car into the parking lot, at Yakima Cinema 1305 North 16th Avenue between 11 and 1:30 on Sunday, November 8th, to drop off a new unwrapped toy or cash donation for kids, teens or moms.
This year’s need is greater than ever before so we’re asking our valued community to come together to help provide a brighter holiday season to those who need it most.
100% of all proceeds stay right here in our local community.
Special thanks to Owens Harley-Davidson, Harley Owners Group, Pepsi, Yakima Theatres, FACT Safety and many other generous community volunteers for helping make this happen.