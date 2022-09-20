RICHLAND, Wash.-
The Manhattan Project National Historic Park, Bike Tri-Cities, the Reach Museum, and Wheelhouse Bike Shop are sponsoring a Ride with a Ranger Program on Saturday, October, 1, at 9 a.m.
Families are invited to join National Park Rangers and Reach Museum staff on a free, interpretive bike ride along the Sacajawea Heritage Trail from Columbia Point Marina Park to the Reach Museum.
"We are excited to offer this family-friendly ranger program and share the rich natural and cultural history of the Tri-Cities," said Hanford Site Manager Becky Burghart.
There will be two stops for presentations during the 8 mile ride.
The event is free, but registration is required. Registration opened September, 16, and closes, September, 30.
Bike Tri-Cities paid museum admission fees for all registrants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.