PASCO, Wash.-
The Tri-Cities Airport is reminding all rideshare drivers that they must obtain a For-Hire Business License from the city of Pasco to operate within the city, including picking up or dropping off passengers at the airport.
All For-Hire drivers must submit a copy of their current For-Hire Business License to the airport administration office. Drivers must also be able to produce their license when requested by airport staff.
For-Hire business licensing ensures that drivers operate a vehicle that has passed inspection, carries proper insurance, and is affiliated with a licensed company, such as Uber or Lyft.
Applications for Pasco's For-Hire Business Licenses can be found here.
