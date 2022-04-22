PASCO, Wash. -
UPDATE 1:09 p.m. -
Pasco Police Department Sergeant Rigo Pruneda tells us the man involved in the standoff in Pasco is now in custody. He was arrested on suspicion of first degree assault.
PPD says the 27-year-old man is arrested after a standoff with SWAT for six hours.
The child rescued from the home is the suspects 5-year-old son.
The victim is confirmed to be the suspects brother, says Pasco Police Department.
Police say the victim in this stabbing does not have life threatening injuries.
UPDATE 11:29 a.m. -
Pasco Police Department says the child held inside during the standoff is now safe and reunited with the family.
Our reporter on scene says the suspect is still barricaded in the house as the standoff continues.
We will continue to follow this story with updates as soon as we get the information.
The previous story is below.
Pasco Police Sergeant Rigo Pruneda tells us there is a large heavy police presence at the intersection of N. 6th Ave. and W. Bonneville St.
Pasco Police Department says a man is in the hospital after being stabbed this morning.
Sgt. Pruneda tells us the suspect is a man who is barricaded inside a house on N. 6th Ave.
Sgt. Pruneda says SWAT is on the way to the scene.
No word on how serious the injuries are for the man in the hospital.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.