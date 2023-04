RICHLAND, Wash.- The right turn lane at the intersection of Keene and Bombing Range is set to open for traffic on April 28.

According to the City of West Richland there is enough room to allow for the use of the right turn lane from Keene onto Bombing Range during phase 1 of the ongoing intersection modification project.

Drivers are still advised to slow down in the area and obey all posted work zone and traffic signs.