NACHES, Wash. — The Peninsula Campground of Rimrock Lake will be closed to the public from September 8-11 while the National Guard trains. The 1st Squadron of the 303rd Cavalry Regiment of the Washington Army National Guard will train on the campground, about 27 miles southwest of Naches.
The squadron consists of around 350 soldiers. They will camp, train and conduct foot maneuvers on the campground.
“We apologize for this temporary inconvenience as we provide a unique training opportunity for the Washington Army National Guard,” said the press release from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
