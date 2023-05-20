SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - Angie Fernandez of Sunnyside has been baking since she was 14 years old. She has made baked goods for pop-up events, birthdays and weddings. Today, her new bakery opened up and it had a line out the door something Fernandez wasn't expecting.

"It means a lot," said Fernandez. "I mean we're beyond blessed."

Fernandez says she's been baking in her home for the past four years and has taken hundreds of orders for her sugary delights, but she needed a place to expand and separate her professional and home life.

"I was getting to a point where my home was getting a little bit too small for everything that I was carrying," she said. "I wanted that separation from family and work."

She started looking for a place where she could do just that. It didn't take her and her family long at all to find just the right spot and the Rise Bakery Cafe was born.

She tells me here and her husband just started to look and within a week found the location.

According to numerous community members, family and friends I spoke with, everybody loves her cooking. I even got to try one of her cupcakes and it didn't disappoint.

Fernandez says she's known for her brownies and at the opening she was giving out a sample of what she can do. She was giving everyone a free cupcake. Some of her family members were on hand to assist with the grand opening.

They told me they couldn't love her more and are so proud of her and really appreciate the new store.

Fernandez says her sister was the one who encouraged her to bake and introduce herself to the community. The community turned out today and Fernandez said that meant the world to her.

"It means a lot," Fernandez says. "To have all the support of all the community. When any business starts out, there are a lot of struggles, like a lot of struggles, a lot of late nights. Just seeing all the support just made it all worth it."

Small business Saturday is November, 26.

Fernandez says if you want to come down and try the food, they will be open the first two weeks Monday through Friday 7:30 am to 6:00 pm and Saturdays from eight am to two pm. Their normal hours of operation after that will be Tuesday through Friday 7:30 am to 6:00 pm.