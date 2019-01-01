Rise in mail theft in Benton County

Benton County Sherrif's office has been getting more calls about increase in mail thefts this time of the year.

During the holiday season many people are out of town visiting with family and friends and forget about their mail left behind.

Deputies with the Benton County Sherrif's Office have noticed a big spike in these crimes.

It's a crime of opportunity. Mail theives can pull up to your driveway or mailbox, quickly look inside and take off with your letters and packages.

Deputies say they are looking for any quick rewards such as cash, checks, credit cards and any information they can get.

Cameron Boehning, a Benton Sherrif deputy, told us where these crimes are happening the most.

"Ultimately it's the classic mailboxes that you can just flip down grab the mail and go... most of the time its quick and you may not even know it happened. It does happen all around the county but most of the time its in the remote areas. That's not to say it won't happen in front of your house, but majority of the time its going to be in those areas where you don't have eyes on your mailbox," said Boehning.

Tips that can help you prevent mail theft are:

-To get a post office box where important mail or documents can be mailed to.

-Take your outgoing mail to the post office.

-Don't leave mail overnight.

-Tell the post office when you're leaving town and have them hold your mail.

-Call 9-1-1 if you see anything suspicious.

Even with the holiday season behind, deputies say they expect another influx in thefts with the tax season coming up.